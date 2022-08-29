Lucrative ‘future’ jobs to be on the lookout for

Automation (the use of machines or computers instead of people to do a job) is on the rise, with many careers on the brink of becoming obsolete. “As the world evolves, so do job trends and job descriptions. Technological advances in the field of robotics are affecting nearly every single job sector,” said job portal, CareerJunction.

According to the site, while some roles will gradually fall away in the future, new careers are emerging rapidly to satisfy the demand technology has created. Reportedly, many of these jobs of will be technology, human- or environment-focused. Here are the top future jobs according to CareerJunction: Cloud engineering

A cloud engineer is an IT professional who is in charge of all technological aspects of cloud computing, such as design, planning, management, and support. Demand for cloud engineers has been continuously growing. From the ﬁrst half of 2018, labour demand for cloud engineering skills increased by more than 11 times (1 071 percent). Data science

Data scientists use and create models, techniques, and analytics to extract meaningful information from large amounts of data. Machine learning, artificial intelligence, and advanced programming are common techniques used in data science. DevOps engineering

A DevOps engineer introduces processes, tools, and methodologies to balance needs throughout the software development life cycle, from coding and deployment, to maintenance and updates. Recruitment activity for DevOps engineers has doubled (+104 percent) since 2018. In addition to good employment prospects, DevOps engineers can enjoy high-end IT salaries. E-commerce management

An e-commerce manager oversees all online activities and maintains the company’s brand on all digital properties. With the increasing trend of online shopping and online stores, demand for e-commerce managers has been steadily increasing over the last four years. Labour demand for e-commerce managers is expected to grow further in the near future. Customer success