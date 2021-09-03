Maharishi Invincibility Institute funds training programmes to help alleviate unemployment among youth

Shocking statistics from Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the second quarter of 2021 revealed that nearly two-thirds (64.4%) of those aged 15 to 24 are unemployed, while 42.9% of those aged 25 to 34 are without jobs. Unemployment rate hit a record high of 34.4%, meaning 7.8 million South Africans are looking for jobs. The unemployment rate is the highest on a global list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg Business.

Amid these bleak statistics, the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, a non-profit private college and self-development organisation, is bringing hope by funding certified and training programmes for hundreds of unemployed youth. The institute provides bursary loans and self-development programmes for the youth to further their studies and assists them in finding employment opportunities once they graduate. “We are acutely aware of the hardships and challenges faced by our country’s youth,” says Dr Taddy Blecher, CEO of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute.

“Particularly with the arrival of the pandemic and concerning job numbers, it has become critical for young people not to be left behind. “What we and our partners aim to achieve is not only give youth the opportunity to access the job market, but also gain experience in a workplace environment, as it is here where learnt skills will be put to use and ultimately have an effect on the economy.” The “Learn and Earn” programme provides real work experience for students while studying, and allows them to earn some extra money to pay for food and transport as they build their CVs.

The Maharishi Invincibility Institute has a building in Cape Town and has recently acquired a second building in the Johannesburg CBD. The institute developed and accredited five new national certificates with the relevant SETAs, while also developing all modules for the new Higher Certificate in Business Management. In August 2020, it developed and launched a HealthCheck App for the national school system. This would later be used by all markers for the 2020 matric examinations.