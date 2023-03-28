Make money as a student with these 5 jobs

Higher education is expensive, from tuition to food and housing, and many students' families cannot afford to pay for it alone; hence, many young people seek financial aid. Thus, whether you want to contribute to your education or just make some additional money on weekends or any time you're not in class, here are five professions you may perform.

Service worker Restaurants often have full and part-time staff. During the busy holiday seasons, these businesses hire extra pairs of hands to help. If you are located near restaurants, be sure to ask if they have any vacancies. If not, ask them to contact you when they do. Tutor

Getting a tertiary education means you have all the valuable knowledge gained by doing Matric, and you understand how to apply yourself to your studies and what methods work and do not work. Using this experience, you can tutor Matric students, although your tutoring may not be limited to Grade 12. Research assistant Companies and research teams frequently need assistants to help with gathering and analysing information. This could include places like hospitals, consulting firms, or universities. You can search online for these types of jobs.

Au pair An au pair helps with childcare in a family and is provided with boarding space. As an au pair, you can save on paying accommodation fees whilst also getting paid. Due to the volume of tertiary assignments and tests, you can choose a family with a child from the age of 10 who is relatively independent so that you can have time to study.