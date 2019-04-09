Medipost Holdings new CEO, Mziwandile Noel Guliwe: PHOTO: supplied by Martina Nicholson Associates

JOHANNESBURG - South African pharmaceutical group Medipost Holdings said on Tuesday it had appointed Mziwandile Noel Guliwe as chief executive, effective from the beginning of April. Guliwe joins Medipost from Aspen Pharmacare where he served as chief executive of its South African operations for almost a decade.

Guliwe has served as chairperson of Innovative Medicines South Africa and as Pharma forum stakeholder leader on the Healthcare Charter negotiations. He is also a former member of the Medicine Control Council appeals committee.

Medipost Holdings chairperson Mamedupi Matsipa said Guliwe had considerable expertise and experience within the healthcare sector and was the ideal candidate to lead the group into the future.

"Over his illustrious career, Noel Guliwe has become one of the leading figures within the country’s healthcare landscape. He is ideally placed to take Medipost Holdings to new levels of prosperity as we serve the medical professionals, patients and wholesalers who rely on our services," Matsipa said.

"With over a quarter of a century’s experience in the South African pharmaceutical industry, Guliwe brings with him a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the landscape in which the Medipost Pharmacy, MediLogistics, Kawari Wholesalers and Medi Training Academy brands operate."

Some of Guliwe's professional achievements include introducing highly successful generic medicines to the domestic market.

- African News Agency (ANA)