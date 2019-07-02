The Board of Mango Airlines SOC has appointed Nico Bezuidenhout as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 October 2019. Photo: File Image

DURBAN – The Board of Mango Airlines SOC has appointed Nico Bezuidenhout as the chief executive with effect from October 1, 2019. Bezuidenhout was previuosly the founding CEO of Mango Airlines which is owned by South African Airways (SAA). He managed Mango Airlines from 2006 to 2016.

According to the Mango Airlines' media statement Bezuidenhout has 18 years of senior level experience, 13 of which was at CEO level.

The new CEO also has experience working for SAA where he held the position of acting CEO on two separate periods of time according to his LinkedIn page. The first time was in 2013 for a period of six months between January and June 2013. The second time was between November 2014 and July 2015, a nine-month period.

Before joining the airline industry, Bezuidenhout held the position of Chief Operating Officer for ticketweb.com.

Bezuidenhout is presently the group CEO of London-listed holding company for African Low Cost Carriers, Fastjet, where he has gained experience in markets in Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. He is also a non-executive board member of the state-owned airline in Kazakhstan and an advisory board member for an airline distribution technology company in the US.

The airline said that the appointment of Bezuidenhout would reinforce executive management capacity at Mango Airlines and accelerate the implementation of the group’s turnaround strategy.

