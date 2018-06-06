Vere Shaba is one of the South Africans featured on Forbes Africa 30 under 30. Photo: Facebook





The list featured entrepreneurs from countries like Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.





South African entrepreneurs were also featured on the list and they have businesses in fields like engineering and construction





Here is a closer look at those entrepreneurs:





Roger Boniface





Roger Boniface is the founder of EDISIM, a training service that uses simulation to bring real-world learning experiences to classrooms. In the space of three years he has merged the business solutions into some of the best business schools in Africa. He is also a lecturer at Wits and GIBS in South African and Strathmore Business School in Nairobi.





He also runs a small textile wholesaler that sells T-shirts, golf shirts and caps.





Sihle Ndlela





Sihle Ndlela came from humble beginnings but now runs one of KwaZulu-Natal's biggest construction companies with his partner Simphiwe Majozi. The name of his company is Majozi Bros Construction.





Ndlela (left) with his business partner Photo: Facebook





Vere Shaba





This 29-year-old is the founder of Shaba and Ramplin Green Building Solutions. Her company is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that specialises in engineering, green buildings and interior services.





She was recently chosen as a finalist for the inaugural Gauteng Premier's Women in Excellence Awards for Young Achievers.





Vere Shaba Photo: Facebook





Wesley Beneke





Beneke is a 29-year-old entrepreneur who is the founder of WCB Construction. He has a staff of 40 people and more than 150 contract staff and has deals worth more than $12 million. Some of his clients include the Western Cape Government and South African Road Agency. Some





Wesley Beneke Photo: Facebook





Joey Friedman





Joey Friedman is the founder of the LA Group of Companies. Friedman saw Lounge Around for sale and prioritised to raise capital to buy it. Lounge Around is a part of the LA Group of Companies.





LA is a premium furniture hire company that services prestigious events. They specialise in boutique furniture rentals and supplyng custom-made furniture and decor for a variety of events including exhibitions.





He also owns a business called Bobble that has bottles that filter water and real estate agency called Fresh Reality.





Joey Friedman Photo: LinkedIn





Zuko Tisani





Tisani is the founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing. This 25-year-old's company that supports startups. He founded the company when he saw the need for investment, training and market access for SA startups. He also raised $1 million to host the Web Summit technology conference in South Africa.





Zuko Tisani Photo: Facebook





Zareef Minty





MInty is the founder of ZRF Holdings that houses a PR company, a clothing company and a law firm. His first foray into entrepreneurship was a clothing brand called Self Made BIllionaires.





Zareef Minty Photo Facebook





Jack Mthembu





Mthembu is the founder of First One Adventures an organisation that is aimed at developing high school learners through life-coaching and personal skills and personal skills development camps. The 27-year old also offers accounting services to small businesses.





Reabetswe Ngwane





Ngwane is the co-founder of KreamFields a company that turns recyclable tyre tubes to make fashionable bags. She also makes first-aid kit bags and respiratory bags or masks and protectors for the mining and construction sectors.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

