Manfred H. Muell has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Metair’s board of directors with effect from 3 May 2019. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Metair shareholders are hereby advised that Manfred H. Muell has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Metair’s board of directors with effect from 3 May 2019. Muell has also been appointed as a member of the social and ethics committee of the company.



Muell holds a Diplom-Betriebswirt (BA) from Berufsakademie Stuttgart, Germany, equivalent to a Bachelor of Commerce. He has over 30 years of experience in the motor industry and is the co-founder and Chief Executive of Scientrix Holdings Limited.

Prior to Scientrix, Muell was the President and Chief Executive of Mercedes-Benz Argentina SA and held various other executive positions within the Daimler Group in Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Mexico and Argentina.

He has multinational and broad cross functional management experience in the fields of Finance and Controlling, Logistics, Procurement, Strategic Planning, Sustainability and Stakeholder Management.

The board looks forward to Muell’s contribution to the company.

