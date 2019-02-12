Clickatell, the Silicon Valley-based global customer engagement company, on Tuesday announced respected financial services expert and serial entrepreneur, Michael Jordaan as the new chairman of its board (Pic supplied: Semaphore Communications)

DURBAN – Mobile technology company Clickatell has made three new appointments to its board including Michael Jordaan as the board's chairman according to BusinessTech. Willem van Biljon and Ryno Blignaut join Jordaan on the board as non-executive directors.

Pieter de Villiers, the Chief Executive of Clicktall said that the new appointments are a mix of technologists and financial services experts. Michael Jordaan has first-hand knowledge of the needs and challenges of mobile banking through his experience with app-driven bank Bank Zero.

According to de Villiers, the mobile technology company will benefit from the tremendous insight offered by van Biljon and that his experience scaling up infrastructure and serviceability at global technology companies. He added that Blignaut understands the complexities of global regulations across different geographies and has experience managing a global business footprint.

The appointments to the board come at a time when the company plans to build on a 30 percent year-on-year organic growth across its regions of global operations.

Bank Zero

Last year, Bank Zero was officially registered as a mutual bank effective 17 August 2018. The newly appointed Clickatell board chairman Michael Jordaan is also the co-founder and chairperson of Bank Zero.

Bank Zero is also collaborating with Mastercard and IBM to take the bank to the next level.

Mastercard and Bank Zero are currently developing a “new generation of card” that will deliver cutting-edge security and other unique features.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE