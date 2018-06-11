The UCT Graduate School of Business announced that Mills Soko announced his intention to step down from his position as the director. Picture: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The UCT Graduate School of Business announced on Tuesday that associate professor Mills Soko announced his intention to step down from his position as the director of the school.





The School of Business said in a statement, "We are writing to inform you that Associate Professor Mills Soko has announced his intention to step down from his position as the Director of the UCT Graduate School of Business. Citing personal reasons, Associate Professor Soko resigns with immediate effect."





Soko was a ppointed as a senior lecturer in 2006, and assumed the role of director in January 2017.





The statement further read, "Soko steered the GSB into a stronger leadership position on a number of fronts, making significant strides in consolidating the GSB’s position as a leader among African business schools. In his stead, Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran will serve as the GSB’s Director in an acting capacity. The selection process of a new director will start as soon as possible."





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE