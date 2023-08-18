Mismatch between industry demands and graduate attributes

Most parents want to provide their children with the necessary skills, competencies and education to become successful and accomplished in their careers. In pursuit of this objective, they place their trust in universities and other higher education institutions to properly prepare their children for the ever-changing job landscape. However, given how dramatically the world of work has changed and continues to change, it is crucial for all higher education institutions to consider and in many cases review their offering, to ensure they deliver relevant and integrated curricula that adequately meet employer demands and enable students to excel in their chosen fields.

This is according to education expert Cymbeline Harilal, Instructional Designer at The Independent Institute of Education. “Higher education institutions must therefore now - more than ever before - include and be intentional in integrating 21st century and industry-aligned graduate attributes into all curricula.” Harilal notes that there is a concerning mismatch between industry demands and the graduate attributes developed in universities. “It is necessary for universities to bridge the gap through the delivery of dynamic curricula that address the disparity between skills supply and industry demand. The relevant skills outlined in the World Economic Forum's report on 21st-century requirements highlight the significance of an adaptable curriculum in response to changing job demands. These 21st-century skills are comprised of foundational, competencies, character qualities and technical skills.”

These skills can be broadly described as: Foundational Students must be able to apply the core skills of literacy, numeracy, scientific, IT and financial literacy. These are predominantly developed in school, but some students who matriculated from schools in disadvantaged communities may need additional support.

Competencies Critical thinking, creativity, clear communication skills (both written and spoken), problem-solving abilities and collaboration are critical for interacting in a corporate environment where these skills are required to drive the business to be effective, efficient and competitive. An additional competency that has recently become important is the ability to apply oneself independently in a remote work environment. Character qualities

These are more difficult to integrate into a curriculum as they ultimately boil down to personality traits, but it is important to note that they can be introduced and developed. Curiosity, confidence, initiative, persistence (grit), emotional intelligence, adaptability, leadership, resilience and social/cultural awareness are among the traits that are valued in the workplace. Technical skills Proficiency in complex technologies and data manipulation, and the strategic utilisation of technology have become essential for gaining a competitive edge geared towards bridging the gap between the skills demanded by industries and those provided by higher education institutions.

Harilal further explains that as expectations evolve and the future job market remains uncertain, many graduates experience apprehension about their employment prospects. The role of higher educational institutions in bridging this gap through a dynamic curriculum is pivotal in aligning employer demands with 21st-century skills. This requires continuous research into industry needs and the integration of essential skills within their curricula. “Universities are duty-bound through their curriculum and learning design to develop and shape critical and independent thinkers, and equip students with the necessary attributes to thrive in the ever-evolving world of work. Recognising the scarcity of employment opportunities, curricula must go beyond compliance with policies and regulations to continuously evolve and remain flexible; ensuring that students' education aligns with employers' expectations.” She adds that students should be provided with opportunities to evaluate conceptual knowledge, analyse complex ideas, and generate innovative solutions - thereby enabling the development of numeracy, writing, communication and technological skills to meet industry demands.