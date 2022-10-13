Mzansi is still unsure about the 4-day work week but it’s about to be tested here

The world at large is debating the benefits of the 4-day work week. In experiments conducted in several countries, it has been found to have certain advantages, particularly the improved mental well-being of workers.

However, economists and companies are still hesitant at the drastic changes that would have to be implemented. In response to an article by IOL exploring this concept, “ordinary” South Africans did not hold back. Many said that in a South African context, the 4-day work week was a fairytale. Others said that with some effort, it could work in this country. Here are some of the comments:

Well, apparently everything we ever learned about creating a good, self-sufficient, industrious, profitable country at school and college was completely wrong. Now, the less you work the better it's supposed to be. Forgive me if I'm confused. – Arhlene Glenday What's happening in other trial countries is that this is working with great success. And no, your salary is not affected. And yes, it allows you to balance out home life and work. And yes, believe it or not it could just help the economy so please do your research before making random statements of little worth. And, quite honestly if you feel you are not disciplined enough to do this then please do your five-day week. – Linda Lotter So many modern conveniences yet our lives have become a total rat race. A 4-day week would be an excellent initiative that will lower the cost of living in some ways. Transport costs would decrease, family time would increase, children would have time to be children (let's face it, the new curriculum is not age-considerate) and health would improve. The negativity on this thread is a prime example of why we need more leisure time really. But hey that's just my opinion. – Anisa Alli

Just wondering about people that use work to be away from home. The work place for some is where they can find peace and quietness which is why some people were extremely frustrated during lockdown. – Keneuoe Siwela I hope it happens with so much work stress and pressure. It’s good for our well-being. – Feiruz Mossajee They expect this to work in Africa? Has this been tried in any other African country. First they should try and introduce pay for work not per hour but for actual work done. So then if you finish the activity you are paid for, you can go home or start the next. Rework gets done for free. We need more productivity, not less! – Gaby Lopes Pereira

As it is, some people are not productive on Monday due to babalas (hangover) and Friday it's excitement for the weekend. What about some employees who are doing three people’s work. Five working days feels like it's not enough… What about four? Would be great for family time and resting. As long as salary won't be affected… but I foresee retrenchments. – Simphiwe Fiwe Nkosi This will totally crush our economy. It WILL not work in SA. Unfortunately, a huge percentage of employees do not even work the rest of the days, so service delivery be ZERO, along with Eskom. – Nadine Strydom du Toit While the debate rages, the 4-day work week will be tested in South Africa, with several companies to take part in the experiment.

“The pilot is a joint initiative between 4 Day Week Global, experts in running trials all over the world; and the 4 Day Week SA Coalition, a growing base of South African entities supportive of the 4-day week as a key component of the future of work,” said 4 Day Week SA in a statement. According to the organisation, numerous companies have signed up and are eager to take part in the experiment. “Those ready for what is one of the most ground breaking workplace experiments of recent times are encouraged to sign up for the pioneer pilot. They will be part of generating research findings that will inform how we create a better South African workplace, for all, into the future.”