Nedbank appoints former SARB deputy governor as an independent non-executive director

Nedbank has appointed Alexforbes’ outgoing chairperson and former Reserve Bank (SARB) deputy governor Daniel Mminele as an independent non-executive director and chairperson-designate. Mminele’s resignation from Alexforbes is effective from April 30, while his non-executive director role at Nedbank starts on May 1.

Mminele would be elected chairperson after Nedbank’s annual general meeting on June 2, the bank said in a statement Tuesday. He will succeed Nedbank chairperson Mpho Makwana, who is also the acting chairman of Eskom. Makwana was Nedbank’s chairperson since December 2021, following more than nine years on the board. He will retire at the conclusion of the June AGM.