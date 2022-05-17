Need work experience? Here are 7 great paid internships you can apply for in KZN

Internships are a great way to give yourself an edge in the job market.
With proven work experience, you will get even more opportunities to take your career to new heights.
Here are seven internships currently available in KZN:
RESEARCH INTERNSHIP
Company: Adrenergy Research & Innovations
Duration: Six months
Location: Umbilo
Adrenergy Research & Innovations specialises in the research fields of HIV, TB and Psychology.
Requirements:
- Have experience or studying in the Health Sciences field.
- Must be a trustworthy, resourceful, and logical thinker.
- Must have good interpersonal skills.
- Being in possession or studying towards an Honour’s or Master’s degree will be an advantage.
Apply here:
HUMAN RESOURCES INTERNSHIP
Company: Wasteplan
Location: Durban
Stipend: R5 000 a month
Requirements:
- Relevant HR tertiary qualification.
- Some working experience will be advantageous.
Application deadline: May 19, 2022
Apply here:
FORENSIC PATHOLOGY INTERNSHIP
Company: AHRI
Location: Durban
Requirements:
- National Diploma in Information Technology
- People living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Application deadline: May 19, 2022
Apply here:
SUPPLY CHAIN INTERNSHIP
Company: Essity (Durban)
Location: Durban
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
- Degree in Supply Chain Management or Logistics.
- Maximum of two years’ work experience after graduation.
Apply here:
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION INTERNSHIP
Company: ZAWIT (Pty) Ltd
Location: Port Edward
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
- Relevant three years tertiary qualification.
- Ability to commute/relocate.
Apply here:
SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL ROADS AGENCY INTERNSHIPS (x4)
Duration: 18 months
Location: Pietermaritzburg
Transformation internships(x2)
Requirements:
- BA in Business Administration or Public Management
Apply here:
Procurement internship (x2)
Requirements:
- National Diploma/Degree in Supply Chain Management, Public Management, Logistics, or Commerce.
Apply here:
