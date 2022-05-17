Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Need work experience? Here are 7 great paid internships you can apply for in KZN

Picture: Pixabay.com

Published 9m ago

Internships are a great way to give yourself an edge in the job market.

With proven work experience, you will get even more opportunities to take your career to new heights.

Here are seven internships currently available in KZN:

RESEARCH INTERNSHIP

Company: Adrenergy Research & Innovations

Duration: Six months

Location: Umbilo

Adrenergy Research & Innovations specialises in the research fields of HIV, TB and Psychology.

Requirements:

  • Have experience or studying in the Health Sciences field.
  • Must be a trustworthy, resourceful, and logical thinker.
  • Must have good interpersonal skills.
  • Being in possession or studying towards an Honour’s or Master’s degree will be an advantage.

Apply here:

HUMAN RESOURCES INTERNSHIP

Company: Wasteplan

Location: Durban

Stipend: R5 000 a month

Requirements:

  • Relevant HR tertiary qualification.
  • Some working experience will be advantageous.

Application deadline: May 19, 2022

Apply here:

FORENSIC PATHOLOGY INTERNSHIP

Company: AHRI

Location: Durban

Requirements:

  • National Diploma in Information Technology
  • People living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Application deadline: May 19, 2022

Apply here:

SUPPLY CHAIN INTERNSHIP

Company: Essity (Durban)

Location: Durban

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

  • Degree in Supply Chain Management or Logistics.
  • Maximum of two years’ work experience after graduation.

Apply here:

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION INTERNSHIP

Company: ZAWIT (Pty) Ltd

Location: Port Edward

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

  • Relevant three years tertiary qualification.
  • Ability to commute/relocate.

Apply here:

SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL ROADS AGENCY INTERNSHIPS (x4)

Duration: 18 months

Location: Pietermaritzburg

Transformation internships(x2)

Requirements:

  • BA in Business Administration or Public Management

Apply here:

Procurement internship (x2)

Requirements:

  • National Diploma/Degree in Supply Chain Management, Public Management, Logistics, or Commerce.

Apply here:

