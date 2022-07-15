Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Need work experience? Here are great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

Time to start your career! Picture: People Images

Time to start your career! Picture: People Images

Published 11m ago

Share

Durban - When it comes to work experience, it’s better to hit the ground running by starting as soon as you graduate.

Internships are a great way to give yourself an edge in the job market. With proven work experience, you will get even more opportunities to take your career to new heights.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are great internships you can apply for in KZN today:

KZN Sharks Board internship (x2)

Location: Durban

More on this

Business development intern

Diploma/ Degree in:

• Tourism & Marketing

Story continues below Advertisement

• Communications Management

Research intern

Diploma/ Degree in:

Story continues below Advertisement

• Marine Biology,

• Environmental Science

• Zoology

Story continues below Advertisement

Application deadline: July 22, 2022

Apply here

Secretary management internship

Organisation: Life Healthcare

Location: Richards Bay

Requirements:

A secretarial diploma (not a necessity but will be an added advantage).

Problem-solving, analysis and judgement.

Fluency in English (Xhosa and Afrikaans added advantage).

Apply here

Belgotex internships (x8)

Location: Pietermaritzburg

Supply chain – Procurement intern

• Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management.

Process instrumentation intern

• Bachelor's Degree/ BTech or National Diploma in Electrical Engineering in Instrumentation.

Operations intern

• Bachelor's Degree in Supply Chain Management.

Logistics intern

• Bachelor's Degree in Logistics Management /Supply Chain Management.

Marketing intern

• Bachelor's Degree or Diploma in Marketing Management.

HR talent and OD intern

• Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Human Resource Management.

Finance intern

• Bachelor's Degree or Diploma in Finance/ Accounting.

IT intern

• Bachelor’s Degree in: Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Software Development/ Networking or similar qualification.

• IT certifications will be advantageous.

Apply here

SHEQ internship

Company: African Marine Solutions

Location: Durban

Requirements:

Diploma, Degree or BTech in Maritime Studies or SHEQ.

Knowledge of OHS Act and regulations.

Apply here

IOL Business

Related Topics:

CareersJobsInternshipsTechTechnologySTEMFinanceScienceMoney Matters

Share

Recent stories by:

Xolile Mtembu