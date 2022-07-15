Need work experience? Here are great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

Durban - When it comes to work experience, it’s better to hit the ground running by starting as soon as you graduate.
Internships are a great way to give yourself an edge in the job market. With proven work experience, you will get even more opportunities to take your career to new heights.
Here are great internships you can apply for in KZN today:
KZN Sharks Board internship (x2)
Location: Durban
Business development intern
Diploma/ Degree in:
• Tourism & Marketing
• Communications Management
Research intern
Diploma/ Degree in:
• Marine Biology,
• Environmental Science
• Zoology
Application deadline: July 22, 2022
Apply here
Secretary management internship
Organisation: Life Healthcare
Location: Richards Bay
Requirements:
A secretarial diploma (not a necessity but will be an added advantage).
Problem-solving, analysis and judgement.
Fluency in English (Xhosa and Afrikaans added advantage).
Apply here
Belgotex internships (x8)
Location: Pietermaritzburg
Supply chain – Procurement intern
• Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management.
Process instrumentation intern
• Bachelor's Degree/ BTech or National Diploma in Electrical Engineering in Instrumentation.
Operations intern
• Bachelor's Degree in Supply Chain Management.
Logistics intern
• Bachelor's Degree in Logistics Management /Supply Chain Management.
Marketing intern
• Bachelor's Degree or Diploma in Marketing Management.
HR talent and OD intern
• Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Finance intern
• Bachelor's Degree or Diploma in Finance/ Accounting.
IT intern
• Bachelor’s Degree in: Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Software Development/ Networking or similar qualification.
• IT certifications will be advantageous.
Apply here
SHEQ internship
Company: African Marine Solutions
Location: Durban
Requirements:
Diploma, Degree or BTech in Maritime Studies or SHEQ.
Knowledge of OHS Act and regulations.
Apply here
