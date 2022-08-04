Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Need work experience? Here are paid internships to apply for in Gauteng

It’s time to join the world of work. Picture: File

Published 1h ago

Share

Graduating from tertiary is an exciting time, you have achieved your qualification and are looking to start your work life.

Well look no further, here are some internships that might be perfect for you:

Remote business analysis internship

Company: Brainnest

Location: Ekurhuleni

Requirements:

Strong communication skills with the ability to discuss any issues with a wide variety of individuals and groups..

Capability to produce content on time, with attention to detail, and an emphasis on identifying and pitching to a target audience

A well-organised team player with the ability to perform various tasks, act individually, and think creatively.

Familiarity with Microsoft applications and Zoom.

Apply here

De Beers Group internships (x7)

Location: Johannesburg

Survey graduate internship

You must have an Honour’s degree in mine surveying.

HR internship

Degree in human relations or industrial psychology.

Finance internship

Degree in accounting/finance.

Business improvement internship

Degree in industrial engineering.

Social performance internship

Degree in social performance/ social science.

Data analytics internship

Degree in:

  • Information management
  • Software engineering
  • Statistics
  • Data science

Industrial engineering internship

Relevant degree or BTech.

Apply here

Analytical chemistry internship

Location: Boksburg

Duration: 12 months

Only apply if you are required to complete an internship as part of your diploma.

Requirements:

You must be studying a university diploma in analytical chemistry.

Apply here

Software quality assurance internship (for persons with disabilities)

Company: iLab

Location: Sandton

Requirements:

Completed a degree in computer science/ diploma in development.

Apply here

Health and safety internship

Company: Tega Industries SA

Location: Brakpan

Stipend: R7 500

Requirements:

National diploma and degree in health and safety.

Apply here

IOL Business

