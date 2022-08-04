Need work experience? Here are paid internships to apply for in Gauteng

Graduating from tertiary is an exciting time, you have achieved your qualification and are looking to start your work life.
Well look no further, here are some internships that might be perfect for you:
Remote business analysis internship
Company: Brainnest
Location: Ekurhuleni
Requirements:
Strong communication skills with the ability to discuss any issues with a wide variety of individuals and groups..
Capability to produce content on time, with attention to detail, and an emphasis on identifying and pitching to a target audience
A well-organised team player with the ability to perform various tasks, act individually, and think creatively.
Familiarity with Microsoft applications and Zoom.
Apply here
De Beers Group internships (x7)
Location: Johannesburg
Survey graduate internship
You must have an Honour’s degree in mine surveying.
HR internship
Degree in human relations or industrial psychology.
Finance internship
Degree in accounting/finance.
Business improvement internship
Degree in industrial engineering.
Social performance internship
Degree in social performance/ social science.
Data analytics internship
Degree in:
- Information management
- Software engineering
- Statistics
- Data science
Industrial engineering internship
Relevant degree or BTech.
Apply here
Analytical chemistry internship
Location: Boksburg
Duration: 12 months
Only apply if you are required to complete an internship as part of your diploma.
Requirements:
You must be studying a university diploma in analytical chemistry.
Apply here
Software quality assurance internship (for persons with disabilities)
Company: iLab
Location: Sandton
Requirements:
Completed a degree in computer science/ diploma in development.
Apply here
Health and safety internship
Company: Tega Industries SA
Location: Brakpan
Stipend: R7 500
Requirements:
National diploma and degree in health and safety.
Apply here
