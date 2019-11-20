JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Minister of Finance Mr Nhlanhla Musa Nene has been appointed a non-executive Director of Grobank Limited and Grobank Capital Holdings, effective 13 November 2019.
Nene, who was awarded his BCom (Honours) from University of the Western Cape, also holds a certificate in Micro and Macroeconomics from University of London, among a number of other academic and business achievements.
“I am delighted to join Grobank at the start of the journey to position the Bank as a specialised food and agricultural Bank. This priority sector can play a leading role in alleviating unemployment and contribute to food security in our country. I look forward to contribute to these lofty ambitions”, Nene said.