Nhlanhla Nene appointed as non-executive director of Grobank









FORMER SA Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Image: Simphiwe Mbokazi. JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Minister of Finance Mr Nhlanhla Musa Nene has been appointed a non-executive Director of Grobank Limited and Grobank Capital Holdings, effective 13 November 2019.

Nene, who was awarded his BCom (Honours) from University of the Western Cape, also holds a certificate in Micro and Macroeconomics from University of London, among a number of other academic and business achievements.

“I am delighted to join Grobank at the start of the journey to position the Bank as a specialised food and agricultural Bank. This priority sector can play a leading role in alleviating unemployment and contribute to food security in our country. I look forward to contribute to these lofty ambitions”, Nene said.





Grobank CEO Bennie van Rooy, said, “We are delighted to welcome someone of the calibre of Mr Nene to our team. He is a true South African that shares our vision of being obsessed with making a meaningful difference to all our stakeholders and we look forward to benefitting from his many years of experience in the financial and public sectors.”





Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to be let go as the minister of finance in October 2018.

It came after mounting pressure from a number of political parties over his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture.





Nene admitted that he attended a number of meetings with the controversial Gupta family at their Saxonworld home and businesses in Midrand. The minister then issued an apology to the South African people for his failure to disclose the information.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE