No electricity? No problem, how to use the headache of load shedding to make extra money

Load shedding started in 2007 in South Africa. With more than 15 years in the country, blackouts have slowly become the norm, with power going out at the drop of a hat. This week, Eskom, the country’s power utility, announced that changes in load shedding stages would be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer normally provided by diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns.

Load shedding, as horrible as it is, unwittingly provides a chance for some of those who want to earn money in alternative and creative ways. Here are some excellent ways to profit from this nightmare: Offer solar power banks for sale

The importance of solar energy cannot be overemphasised. Electricity is not only a modern necessity, but it is also expensive. With this side hustle, you’ll be able to solve two problems. Mobile devices are more important today than before. Every day, they are glued to our hands for hours on end. If they lose power, we will be unable to work or communicate with others. As a result, solar power banks can be extremely useful and price-savvy for those who rely heavily on electronics in their daily lives.

Sell load-shedding bulbs When there is power, these back-up bulbs function like regular LED lights. When there is load shedding, the bulb will automatically draw power from its built-in battery. When the power is restored, the battery will automatically recharge. These are useful for those who forget to recharge the batteries in their LED lights.

Such items will always be in high demand in the country. If you know who to sell to, you can make a lot of money with this side hustle. Sell portable thermoelectric cooler boxes This nifty gadget can save your food from spoiling due to load shedding or prolonged power outages. Thermoelectric cooling systems depend on electricity for cooling. These can be charged from a car but do not consume large amounts of power.

Install solar panels South Africa receives plenty of sunlight almost all year. Having a renewable energy source is beneficial not only for dealing with load shedding, but also because it is green technology. You will need patience and time to learn how to actually install the panels for this side hustle. But, you will reap the rewards as more people are investing in renewable energy.