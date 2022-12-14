Nurses who took part in viral TikTok trend fired

TikTok is unique compared to other social media platforms because anyone can become viral. Well, for others on the popular app, this may not be ideal. Recently the ‘ick’ challenge took TikTok by storm, with users sharing things that disgust them or those that they find unpleasant or offensive.

One group who took part in this trend were a group of labour nurses from Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, US. Their video went viral with immediate push back with comments asking why the healthcare professionals were saying disparaging things about their patients. In the clip, one nurse says, “My ick is when you come in for your induction, talking about, ‘Can I take a shower and eat?’”

“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs, and it’s still in your hands,” another nurse says. The video was quickly deleted but had already been saved by numerous TikTok users who kept re-uploading it. Watch:

@seauxjazzz #fyp #bg #laboranddeliveryicks #laborandelivery #nursesoftiktok #nursetok #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound - username09876510 #duet with @username098717493 Here is the bideo with some reassurance from me!! We love our mommas 👩🏾‍⚕️♥️😘 #emoryhealthcare The hospital responded with a statement and distancing themselves from the nurses and promptly firing them. “We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown. We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video.’’ They added that the video does not represent the healthcare facility’s commitment to patient and family-centred care and falls far short of the values and standards they expect every member of their team to hold and demonstrate.

“At no time should our patients ever feel they are not being treated with care and respect. Every patient at Emory Healthcare deserves to be cared for by a compassionate, experienced team in a comfortable and safe environment.” Recruitment experts always warn the public about what they share on social media. VGP Recruitment’s consultant Tamara Wolpert said you could have fun online but make sure that you are not too wild. “Make sure that the pictures you’re posting on social media are not those of you partying all night long, falling over with drinks, or half naked. It will not give a good impression. So, just be mindful of what you post,” said Wolpert.