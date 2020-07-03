Old Mutual appoints Iain Williamson as CEO

DURBAN - Old Mutual has announced the appointment of Iain Williamson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Williamson is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years’ experience built across the Old Mutual Group. He played a strategic role in shaping the business into the premium Pan-African financial services giant that it is today, championing mutually positive futures for its more than 13 million customers.

An Actuary by profession, Iain joined Old Mutual in 1993 and following various roles across employee benefits and personal finance, he relocated to London to a Corporate Development role at the then Old Mutual plc.

In 2003, he returned to South Africa, serving in a number of roles across distribution, technology and finance before being promoted to CFO: Retail Affluent and subsequently Managing Director of the Retail Affluent segment.

He was appointed as Old Mutual Emerging Markets’ Finance Director in 2015, and then as Chief Operating Officer in 2017.