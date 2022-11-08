Oops, sorry for firing you, please come back – Twitter

“Chief Twit“ Elon Musk received some criticism for firing over half of his Twitter staff and is now asking them to come back. Musk reportedly justified the culling by tweeting that the popular social media platform was losing $4 million (about R71m) a day.

“Everyone exited was offered 3 months severance pay which is 50% more than legally required,” Musk tweeted. Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.



Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022 According to More Perfect Union US, Twitter was hit with a lawsuit as a result of firing the 3 700 workers. “Twitter is being hit with a major federal lawsuit after Elon Musk initiated layoffs of 3 700 employees. Federal law requires that big companies give 60-day notice of mass layoffs. Musk sent a company email hours before firings began. A class action suit was just filed in SF (San Francisco),” tweeted the union.

Now the tune has changed. According to Bloomberg, the company is now reaching out to its former employees and asking them to come back. According to the report some of those who were fired were laid off by mistake. Musk is also allegedly pressuring those who remain at the corporation to deliver new features rapidly, and in certain instances, staff members have even slept in the office to meet new deadlines. Meanwhile, a comedian has gone viral on TikTok for claiming that he was fired by the “blue bird” with a meme.

“I want to show you how I was fired because it’s pretty ridiculous. I have worked at Twitter for over five years. I am an engineer,” he says in the video. “I was not fired over a phone call, in an in-person meeting, I was fired over email.” #elonmusk #fired ♬ original sound - Matt Shaver @mattxshaver I was just fired by Twitter and this is what they sent me… #twitter

