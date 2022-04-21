Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, April 21, 2022

Paid internships, learnerships you can apply for in the Northern Cape

These opportunities will allow you to learn, and gain new skills. Picture: File

Published 52m ago

Share

Durban - Do you want an opportunity to start your career in the beautiful province of the Northern Cape?

These great internships, and learnerships are a great way to gain experience, and immerse yourself in learning, and putting your knowledge to good use.

INTERNSHIPS

PWC Internship

Location: South Africa (nationwide)

Advisory Graduate Programmes (4)

Assurance Graduate Programmes (15)

Requirements:

Consistent passes in all subjects from the first year through to the final year.

Proficiency in English.

Good communication and interpersonal skills, drive, determination, and leadership potential, among others.

Having participated in extramural activities at school and/or university will be advantageous.

Apply here.

Application deadline: June 30, 2022

AltGen Recruitment HR Internship

Location: Pofadder

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification is beneficial

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12)

A valid driver’s licence (bonus)

Proficiency in English

Must also be able to speak Afrikaans

Apply here.

SAIPA Trainee Accountant

Location: Kimberley

Requirements:

SAIPA recognised B. Com Degree or similar qualification

Apply here.

LEARNERSHIPS

Anglo American Mining learnership

Duration: 18 months

Location: JTG District, Khathu

Requirements:

Grade 12 / Technical N3 with Mathematics Literacy or Mathematics.

Physical Science in Grade 12 will be advantageous.

Valid South African Driver’s Licence.

Successfully passed medical-job-fit assessments (RFA).

Ability to obtain, or be in possession of a valid Sishen VTS / DOVER).

Attach a residential confirmation letter from the local Municipality indicating that you reside within the JTG District.

Apply here.

Application deadline: April 25, 2022

AMSOL Learnership

Location: Richardsveld and Nama Khoi

This is for candidates who are interested in pursuing a career within Marine Solutions.

How to apply:

Attach the following documents to your application:

Proof of residence; this can be in the form of a utility bill, letter from Ward Committee/ Councillor.

Updated CV.

Motivational letter stating why you would be a suitable candidate for the role and your preferred department of work, on the deck, engine, or catering.

Copy of your Identity Document.

Copy of your Matric certificate.

Email to: [email protected]

Application deadline: April 29, 2022

Standard Bank Learnerships

Location: South Africa (nationwide)

Duration: 12 to 24 months

Group Wide Learnership- Data Science: 24 months

Wholesale Banking Learnership- Wholesale Client Operations: 12 months

Consumer and High Net Worth Learnership- Universal Banker: Voice Branch: 12-18 months

Client Solutions Learnership- Insurance: 12 months

Corporate Functions Learnership- Internal Auditing: 24 months

Engineering learnerships:

- Sales force: 18 months

- Cloud Computing: 18 months

- Data Engineering: 18 months

Requirements:

Must be a South African Citizen.

Must have completed Grade 12/ Matric.

OR

Must have a 3-year post-matric qualification (depending on the role).

Must be computer literate.

Apply here.

IOL Wealth

Related Topics:

InternshipsJobsCareers

