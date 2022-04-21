Paid internships, learnerships you can apply for in the Northern Cape

Durban - Do you want an opportunity to start your career in the beautiful province of the Northern Cape?
These great internships, and learnerships are a great way to gain experience, and immerse yourself in learning, and putting your knowledge to good use.
INTERNSHIPS
PWC Internship
Location: South Africa (nationwide)
Advisory Graduate Programmes (4)
Assurance Graduate Programmes (15)
Requirements:
Consistent passes in all subjects from the first year through to the final year.
Proficiency in English.
Good communication and interpersonal skills, drive, determination, and leadership potential, among others.
Having participated in extramural activities at school and/or university will be advantageous.
Apply here.
Application deadline: June 30, 2022
AltGen Recruitment HR Internship
Location: Pofadder
Requirements:
Tertiary qualification is beneficial
National Senior Certificate (Grade 12)
A valid driver’s licence (bonus)
Proficiency in English
Must also be able to speak Afrikaans
Apply here.
SAIPA Trainee Accountant
Location: Kimberley
Requirements:
SAIPA recognised B. Com Degree or similar qualification
Apply here.
LEARNERSHIPS
Anglo American Mining learnership
Duration: 18 months
Location: JTG District, Khathu
Requirements:
Grade 12 / Technical N3 with Mathematics Literacy or Mathematics.
Physical Science in Grade 12 will be advantageous.
Valid South African Driver’s Licence.
Successfully passed medical-job-fit assessments (RFA).
Ability to obtain, or be in possession of a valid Sishen VTS / DOVER).
Attach a residential confirmation letter from the local Municipality indicating that you reside within the JTG District.
Apply here.
Application deadline: April 25, 2022
AMSOL Learnership
Location: Richardsveld and Nama Khoi
This is for candidates who are interested in pursuing a career within Marine Solutions.
How to apply:
Attach the following documents to your application:
Proof of residence; this can be in the form of a utility bill, letter from Ward Committee/ Councillor.
Updated CV.
Motivational letter stating why you would be a suitable candidate for the role and your preferred department of work, on the deck, engine, or catering.
Copy of your Identity Document.
Copy of your Matric certificate.
Email to: [email protected]
Application deadline: April 29, 2022
Standard Bank Learnerships
Location: South Africa (nationwide)
Duration: 12 to 24 months
Group Wide Learnership- Data Science: 24 months
Wholesale Banking Learnership- Wholesale Client Operations: 12 months
Consumer and High Net Worth Learnership- Universal Banker: Voice Branch: 12-18 months
Client Solutions Learnership- Insurance: 12 months
Corporate Functions Learnership- Internal Auditing: 24 months
Engineering learnerships:
- Sales force: 18 months
- Cloud Computing: 18 months
- Data Engineering: 18 months
Requirements:
Must be a South African Citizen.
Must have completed Grade 12/ Matric.
OR
Must have a 3-year post-matric qualification (depending on the role).
Must be computer literate.
Apply here.
IOL Wealth