Pave your own way: How to apply for an unadvertised job

Unemployment levels in the country have once again reached epic proportions. This impacts the youth more and they may end up feeling hopeless. The situation is dire, but all hope may not be lost. With such stiff competition to land a job in every sector, sometimes you must make your own way.

You can do this through seeking jobs that have not been officially advertised because companies are always on the lookout for the best talent out there. Unadvertised positions are jobs or roles that organisations choose not to make publicly known. You won’t access these jobs posted on employment websites or company websites. If you play your cards right, you might just be lucky enough to land such a position.

Here is how you can apply for a job that was not advertised: Do your research Start by finding a particular company that you might be interested in working for. Research the types of positions the organisation has previously posted and how often.

Determine what they typically look for in their employees and check whether you might make a good fit. Look for the person who is responsible for bringing new employees on board, or contact the human resources manager. If the business uses an agency, find the one agent who is responsible for job placements.

Create a killer CV and cover Letter Your CV and cover letter should reflect your eagerness, drive, and show that you would be the perfect match for the company. Keep in mind that honesty is the best policy; do not include any false information. Make Contact

After you have conducted your research, and have your documents in order, call the individuals who might provide you with a job. Be honest about your intentions. Ask if there are any open vacancies the company currently has and tell them that you are interested in joining the organisation and would make an indispensable member of the team. If they are receptive to your call, ask to forward your CV so that they see how much value you could bring and the knowledge or experience you hold.

Follow up After you have sent in your CV and had a chat with representatives of the company, it might take a while for them to get back to you due to bureaucracy and varying company procedures. Do not lose hope; contact them and inquire about your request. However, if two weeks go by and you still do not hear anything, it could be possible that they did not accept your proposal.

Do not let that discourage you; dust yourself off, get up and keep trying. Advertised job postings Do not stop scouring the internet for job positions that have been advertised. Apply to these and while waiting, be brave and approach companies on your own