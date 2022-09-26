People in these 7 careers face uncertain futures – report

Automation – the creation and application of technology to produce and deliver goods and services with minimal human intervention – has been going on since the 1940’s, with some experts claiming it goes back even further. Should we be more worried about the acceleration of technology when it comes to jobs?

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the CareerJunction employment insights report for August 2022, as a result of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), some careers are at risk of becoming obsolete by 2030. “These are the 'not so obvious' job roles that are already experiencing a significant downturn in labour demand and which are projected to become increasingly redundant over the next few years,” said the report. Bank tellers

Bank tellers perform transactions such as accepting deposits and loan payments, cashing cheques and processing withdrawals for customers. According to the CareerJunction report, the use of ATMs, online banking and apps has reduced the demand for workers in this sector by 58% over the past five years. Telemarketing agents

Story continues below Advertisement

This job includes phoning potential customers to sell products or solicit donations. With a 32% drop in demand, automated sales calls are to blame. “The automated process is much more cost-effective for many businesses and reduces staff costs.” Insurance brokers

Story continues below Advertisement

Insurance brokers discuss and assess clients' current and future insurance needs and research insurance policies and products. There has reportedly been a 27% decline in recruiting in this industry. Thanks to a variety of software programmes, getting the right advice on insurance coverage for one's individual needs is now possible at any time. Dispatch supervisors

Story continues below Advertisement

These employees are responsible for supervising staff and operations at a dispatch centre. Demand for this sector has decreased by 26%. “The latest software applications can plan, schedule, track and record deliveries accurately and systematically.” Travel consultants

Travel consultants meet clients to discuss their travel requirements. They are responsible for advising clients about suitable travel options in accordance with their needs, wants and capabilities. They also help clients plan trips to domestic or international destinations. There has been a 21% drop in this role. “Websites have made it easier than ever to book accommodation without the help of a travel consultant. Flights and car hire can also be easily arranged online.”

Data capturers This job involves entering data into computer databases. In addition, they manage and maintain effective record keeping, organising files to collect information for future use. Recruitment for this job has dropped by 19% thanks to technology.

Shop assistants This worker offers assistance and sells products to customers in a retail outlet. Their primary duties include arranging products on the display shelves, processing payments and keeping the shop clean. With an 18% decrease in labour demand, CareerJunction points to e-commerce as the cause, as many people move to online shopping.