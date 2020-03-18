Philip Yea is appointed to take the helm at Mondi from May

CAPE TOWN - SA Packaging and paper firm Mondi has appointed Philip Yea as its new chairperson and non-executive director, taking over from the departing David Williams who announced his retirement in March last year.

The group said yesterday that Yea would join the group as non-executive director at the beginning of next month and he would assume the chairmanship role after the annual general meeting on May 7.

He takes the role at a time when the company recently simplified its corporate structure. Williams was appointed as chairperson in 2009, having joined the group in 2007.

Mondi recently appointed a new chief executive in Andrew King, who was the group’s chief financial officer (CFO) after Peter Oswald resigned in January. The group is in the process of recruiting a new CFO.

Stephen Harris, Mondi’s senior independent director, paid tribute to Williams on behalf of the board. “I would like to take the opportunity, on behalf of the Mondi board, to thank David for his immense contribution to Mondi since its listing in 2007,” Harris said.