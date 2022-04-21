PIC appoints Kabelo Rikhotso as its new Chief Investment Officer

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has appointed Kabelo Rikhotso as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), a statement from the PIC said Tuesday. Kabelo will join the PIC from Visio Fund Management where he was an executive and fund manager.

Story continues below Advertisment

“With more than 18 years’ experience in the asset management industry, he is a dynamic leader and pioneer who founded the first black-owned investment firm, Royal Investment Managers in March 2016,” the PIC said. At the PIC, Kabelo will oversee the institution’s overall investment strategy; monitor and review all investment decisions; and develop the outlook and asset allocation function, in line with the investment mandates of the PIC’s clients. He will assume his duties on May 19, 2022. PIC CEO Abel Sithole said: “We are confident that with his experience, initially at the National Treasury and later at some of the country’s leading investment firms, Kabelo will bring new rigour to strengthen our executive team. His core function will be to sustain the PIC’s investment performance and to continue growing the portfolios of our clients.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Kabelo has held a number of executive and non-executive directorships. His academic qualifications include a BSc (Mathematical, Physical and Statistical Sciences), BCom Honours (Financial Analysis and Portfolio Management), M.Com (Financial Economics) and Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute in the US. Last November, the Cabinet announced a new board for the PIC, which manages over R2 trillion in investments on behalf of public servants. This was after the previous interim board's term ended on 30 October, 2021. BUSINESS REPORT