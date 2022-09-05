Prada to nada: R193m lottery winner blows the cash. He now works as a coal delivery man

Michael Carroll’s life dramatically changed when he won £9,736,131 (around R193 million) in a lottery. So he quit his job as a bin collector. However, almost two decades later, he now reportedly works as a coal deliveryman after spending all of his winnings.

The English man won the massive amount when he was only 19-years-old and it led to a drastic change in his lifestyle. Carroll, according to the “Daily Star”, declared himself “King of Chavs” after receiving the millions. A “chav” is a derogatory or informal term for young person of a type characterised by brash and loutish behaviour, usually with connotations of a low social status.

The former millionaire allegedly had to declare bankruptcy in 2013, and he ended up spending three months in a hotel for the homeless after failing to find work. Carroll’s way of life was reportedly less than ideal. He is said to have spent his fortune on drugs, alcohol, sex workers, and sex parties in his mansion. He would spend up to R39 859 a day on cocaine and said he “started sniffing the world away”.

Carroll was famous for his outrageous sex parties, where he instructed naked women to carry cocaine on trays and end the night bedding eight women at a time. He referred to these sex parties as “Roman-style orgies”, and admitted to spending up to R996 429 on these escapades involving cocaine and orgies. “Women would just come up to me and offer me sex. The girls would have all their gear off and they’d be serving cocaine on silver plates,” he reportedly said.

He also supposedly used R5 644 080 on a mansion that he said lay dilapidated for about 10 years. The lottery winnings also contributed to Carroll becoming a “full blown alcoholic” as he said he would start his mornings with vodka and other drugs. Despite losing all his fortune, he still has a positive attitude. “I live a good, free lifestyle now and I am happier because I have got my life back, I am a skint (having little or no money available) lottery winner.

