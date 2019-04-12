President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed eight new board members to fill the vacancies on the Board of the SABC with immediate effect. Photo: File

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed eight new board members to fill the vacancies on the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) with immediate effect. The new members of the Board will serve the unexpired term of office of the members who resigned from the SABC Board, which will expire on 15 October 2022.



The National Assembly has communicated to the President the exhaustive public consultation process that was followed by the Portfolio Committee on Communications in accordance with the requirements set out in the Broadcasting Act.

At the recommendation of the National Assembly, the following eight persons were appointed to the SABC Board:

1. Mary Papayya

2. Jasmina Patel

3. Dr Marcia Socikwa

4. Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi

5. Bernedette Muthien

6. Advocate Benjamin Motshedi Lekalakala

7. Professor Sathasivan Cooper

8. David Maimela



The President has further designated Ms Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi as Deputy Chairperson of the SABC Board.



Viewed collectively, the board of the SABC is composed of people who possess qualifications, skills, experience and expertise across a broad spectrum of relevant fields including but not limited to governance and business practice, law, broadcasting policy and regulation, journalism and communications amongst others.



Ramaphosa wished the new board members well in their efforts to secure the sustainability of the South African Broadcasting Corporation as an important component of national life and of the deepening of democratic engagement in the country.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE