Prevent burnout in your workplace: This is how

Warning signs of burnout being experienced include fatigue, irritability, being impatient or highly critical, having a lack of energy, as well as a prevalence of ineffectiveness in the workplace. Burnout is a serious condition, and SADAG Founder, Zane Wilson says it has been labelled an epidemic of the modern workplace. But there are solutions to help keep our employees, colleagues and team members motivated through the year.

“When we experience burnout, the most menial tasks can feel unachievable. Any additional tasks or activities can feel as a challenge to someone who would find it generally easy. “As everything feels so much more difficult than usual, our motivation can drop and as we struggle to complete each task, we lose more and more momentum.” In a research study by Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence across four countries, it was found that workers were dealing with all kinds of issues related to burnout and well-being.

43% of workers reported being exhausted often or always

42% were stressed

35% were overwhelmed

23% reported they were depressed. Burnout is hard on people, and it also has very immediate negative effects on organizations. When people experience burnout, they are also more likely to have lower morale, be less engaged and make more mistakes, she says. “We don’t just have to surrender to burnout. The good news is that there are lots of strategies that can prevent end-of-year burnout in the workplace. Employers need to respond proactively to increase employee well-being and this, in turn, will positively impact organizations.” It all starts with educating oneself about mental wellbeing and understanding what is really going on with their workforce, she says.

Then it is just a matter of setting up a variety of resources and mental well-being programmes, both internal and external, that are made accessible employees. "Ultimately, taking care of mental health will reduce absenteeism due to burnout and create a culture of a thriving workforce.