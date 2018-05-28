



The findings are based on real salary offerings that were posted on CareerJunction between December 2017 and May 2018. CareerJunction has more than 16 000 jobs posted per month.





The review also shows the differences between the two skill levels: intermediate and senior.





Senior means that a person has more skills and experience compared to a person with intermediate skills while intermediate means that you have more skills than a beginner but you are not an expert as yet.





The differences in the skills levels are reflected in the salaries for the different job positions. The higher the skill level the more you earn. Skills at a senior level could also mean having skills that are in-demand that nobody else has. This means that you bring something to the table that a company might want and they will pay any amount in order to have you and your set of skills.





According to CareerJunction, Gauteng is the most favourable location to work in. Professionals in this province earn more than the national average in most sectors.





The earning potential in the KZN province is much lower than the national average in some sectors, according to the research.





CareerJunction's review focuses on the 10 most sought-after sectors in South Africa across the Western Cape, KZN and Gauteng.





The sectors that were covered include:





Architecture and Engineering

Medical and Health

Building and Construction

Warehousing and Logistics

Information Technology

Finance

Marketing

Sales

Admin, Office and Support

Manufacturing and Assembly





The table below shows the highest paying jobs in the various sectors on a senior level:





Senior level Sector Job title Salary Architecture and Engineering Environmental Engineering R58 468 - R75 941 Medical and Health Pharmacist R39 257 - R45 219 Building and Construction Structural Engineering R51 367 - R71 377 Warehousing and Logistics Logistics Management R44 667 - R53 531 Information Technology IT Management R57 361 - R68 281 Finance Financial Management R58 284 - R67 653 Marketing Product Management R37 404 - R45 535 Sales Sales Management R37 105 - R48 757 Admin, Office and Support Human Resources Officer R24796 - R31025 Manufacturing and Assembly Plant Managment R50313 - R62188









This table shows that highest paying jobs in the various sectors on an intermediate level:





Intermediate level Sector Job title Salary Architecture and Engineering Environmental Engineering R58 468 - R75 941 Medical and Health Pharmacist R35 568 - R42 348 Building and Construction Quantity Surveying R33 667 - R50 463 Warehousing and Logistics Logistics Management R41 798 - R47 333 Information Technology Technical and Business Architecture R41,056 - R56,833 Finance Financial Analysis R46 973 - R53 537 Marketing Product Management R28 861 - R36 019 Sales Account Management R19,148 - R25,167 Admin, Office and Support Human Resources Officer R20 065 - R24 199 Manufacturing and Assembly Tool and Die Making R26 519 - R31 061

















