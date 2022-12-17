Professionals swimming in money: 10 best-paying jobs

To be among the top 1% of earners, you have to earn R151 451 a month, according to the World Inequality Lab database. Here are the top 10 best-paying jobs in the country, according to payscale.com.

Cardiothoracic surgeons These medical professionals specialise in operating on the heart, lungs and other thoracic (chest) organs. They also diagnose and treat diseases of these organs. R1 171 351 a year

Basic salary: R101 000 to R8 000 000 Bonus: R19 000 to R515 000 Sales directors

They manage all sales effort, strategically plan and launch new products or services, ensure the company continues to provide excellent customer service, motivate the sales team, and see that expected targets are met. R868 008 a year Basic salary: R250 000 to R2 000 000

Bonus: R16 000 to R409 000 Actuaries An actuary analyses the financial costs of risk and uncertainty. These professionals use maths, statistics and financial theory to assess the risk of potential events to help businesses and clients develop policies that minimise the cost of that risk.

Salary: R704 510 a year Basic salary: R295 000 to R1 000 000 Bonus: R10 000 to R355 000

Solutions architects A solutions architect is responsible for evaluating a company’s business needs and determining how IT can support those needs through software, hardware or infrastructure. R690 149 a year

Basic salary: R206 000 to R1 000 000 Bonus: R15 000 to R166 000 Cybersecurity engineers

Cybersecurity engineers/information security engineers identify threats in software and systems, then use their skills to develop high-tech solutions to defend against hacking, malware and ransomware. R532 500 a year Basic salary: R121 000 to R1 000 000

Bonus: R6 000 to R27 000 Chartered accountants Chartered accountants give advice, audit accounts and provide trustworthy information about financial records. This includes financial reporting, taxation, auditing, forensic accounting, corporate finance, business recovery and insolvency or accounting systems and processes.

R491 274 a year Basic salary R148 000 to R847 000 Bonus R7 000 to R126 000

IT managers They are responsible for co-ordinating, planning and leading computer-related activities within an organisation. They help determine the IT needs of an organisation and are responsible for implementing computer systems to fulfil the organisation’s information systems requirements. R490 891 a year

Basic salary: R177 000 to R965 000 Bonus: R10 000 to R146 000 Pharmacists

These are healthcare professionals who are trained in the correct way to use, store, provide and preserve medicine. Pharmacists guide people on how to take medication, inform them about potential side effects, and more. R481 407 a year Basic salary: R253 000 to R693 000

Bonus: R5 000 to R64 000 Aircraft pilots An aircraft pilot or aviator is a person who controls the flight of an aircraft by operating its directional flight controls; in simple terms, they fly the plane.

R474 153 a year Basic salary: R120 000 to R1 000 000 Bonus: R13 000 to R83 000

Management consultants A management consultant works with company leadership to assess the company and identify problems, gather information and implement solutions. R414 547 a year