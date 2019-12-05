JOHANNESBURG - The Actuarial Society in a statement yesterday made a case for South African students to acquire actuarial skills due to the high employment demand.
“High demand for actuarial skills in South Africa means that the country’s 1 586 fully qualified actuaries enjoy a 0percent unemployment rate. The demand for actuaries is not unique to South Africa - the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics recently predicted a 20percent growth rate in the employment of actuaries from 2018 to 2028, which far exceeds the growth expectations for all other professions,” it said.
Mike McDougall, the chief executive of the Actuarial Society of South Africa, acknowledges that the actuarial qualification was one of the toughest to obtain, which explained why there were so few fully qualified actuaries in South Africa and globally.