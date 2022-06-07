Queer, black, and female: From unemployed youth to eco-friendly business queen

Onezwa Mbola, a 27-year-old queer, black woman, took matters into her own hands and started a business after being unemployed. Born and raised in the coastal village of Willowvale, in the Eastern Cape, she has a National Diploma in Maritime Studies and for some time worked as a Navigational Officer in the merchant navy.

The scourge of unemployment, however, hit her, as it does many young people in the country, and she had to make alternate plans. Mbola says she has always been passionate about sustainable living, sourcing from the land, and being in harmony with nature. This is what inspired her business, eMandulo. The word emandulo means 'at the beginning' or a return to how things used to be in ancient times.

“Where everything was home-made and handmade; with people knowing exactly where their food came from, and the link between the producer and consumer shorter,” says Mbola. The entrepreneur's products are condiments and seasoning, including hot sauce made from peppers and other produce that she cultivated in her garden. Even the salt used in the goods is from sea water Mbola collected from the ocean in her backyard, with barbecue sauce made with guavas plucked from her grandparents' garden.

“Every single product has a connection to me and the people that have worked the land before me. It ties together lessons that have been passed down to me about farming, cooking, and preserving food. The whole range pays homage to my ancestors.” Mbola says she has been fortunate enough to be able to grow her own food and wants people who do not have this privilege to still be able to enjoy food the way it was intended - grown naturally, and without any chemicals. She also wants to help make the sector more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am a queer Black woman and launching my business during Pride Month could not be more fitting. I intend on taking up, and creating, more spaces for people like me in the food industry,” she says. Her biggest inspiration is her brother, who she says is one of the most hard-working people she knows. “He’s built a successful business from nothing but sheer determination and willpower. I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people who understand the struggles of entrepreneurship and have a lot of knowledge to pass on.”

Mbola wants to see her products on the shelves of all major supermarkets in the country and abroad. Being unemployed, she also wants to grow the brand and provide employment opportunities for other youths. For aspiring entrepreneurs, she says: “Just start. I spent a lot of time waiting for everything to be perfect before I could start my business. But the reality is that you will only achieve your goals once you begin. “Focus on ensuring that you have a great quality product and be realistic when setting these goals for your business, because it just might be what saves you a lot of money and heartache.”