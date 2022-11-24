Quiet quitting is not illegal but may be bad for your career - Here is why

By Michael Gullan Quiet quitting is a new name given to an old phenomenon where disengaged employees decide to do as little as they can get away with.

Story continues below Advertisement

Human resource experts believe that since Covid-19, many employees (as much as 50%, according to Gallup.com) have deliberately or inadvertently become “quiet quitters” as they look for alternative jobs or work-life balance. Quiet quitting is not outright quitting your job, but rather quitting the idea of putting in extra effort, or going beyond your duties. Moreover quiet quitting is not illegal in South Africa, the law does require that employees always act in the best interests of the employer, according to their employment contracts.

Reasons for quiet quitting Burnout from being overworked

Re-evaluating work and personal boundaries

Prioritizing mental health

Lousy management

Boredom or dead-end career paths

Pure laziness. Impact of quiet quitting on employers and employees Reduced output

Reduced productivity

Low staff morale

Disconnected employees

Poor work culture

Pressure on high-performing colleagues

Negative impact on the employee and employer’s reputation. Solutions to mitigate quiet quitting

Story continues below Advertisement

Unemployment in South Africa is at an all-time high, with a reported 34% of adults out of work, and 64% of young people looking for work. It has never been more important that those lucky enough to be employed do whatever they can to keep and excel at their jobs. HR professionals suggest that employees should rather loudly persist to do their best in their roles, hold onto their jobs, build a sense of belonging, and have a stake in where their organisation is going. Here are some recommendations:

Story continues below Advertisement