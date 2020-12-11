RE/MAX SA appoints new Chairman of the Board
JOHANNEBSURG - The RE/MAX of Southern Africa board of directors have appointed Jo Neser to be their new Chairman of the board, effective from 1 January 2021.
Neser is a retired director and now executive consultant at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. He is also been RE/MAX of Southern Africa’s corporate attorney for the last 25 years.
The new chairman attended Stellenbosch University where he completed his BCom and LLB degrees. Thereafter, he received his HDip Tax from the University of South Africa.
Neser’s in-depth experience in advising boards and sub-committees on business and commercial transactions, corporate governance principles, regulatory requirements, reporting obligations, fiduciary duties and relationships with shareholders stands to benefit RE/MAX of Southern Africa greatly.
“I am greatly honoured to join a very capable team with who I have head to deal with on a professional basis for many years. The management team's results speak for themselves and I see my role more as a supporting one of both the board and of the brand,” said Neser.
Neser became involved with the brand 25 years ago when Peter Gilmour first introduced the RE/MAX model to South Africa.
He helped Gilmour restructure the franchise and worked closely alongside him – and subsequently alongside Adrian Goslett (Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa) – on matters concerning the RE/MAX Corporate, Commercial and Franchise structures.
Speaking on behalf of the board of directors, Goslett congratulated Neser on his new position and welcomes him to the team.
“We are honoured to have a man of Jo Neser’s experience and expertise join our board as we continue to navigate through these uncertain times. We look forward to many more years working alongside one another,” concluded Goslett.
