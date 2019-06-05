JOHANNESBURG - Veteran South African businessman Dr Reuel Khoza has been appointed a non-executive director and chairman of Assupol Holdings and subsidiary Assupol Life. The life insurer said Khoza's appointment would add impetus to the group's transformation strategy and help steer its companies though market volatility and regulatory changes.

Khoza is currently chairman of Dzana Investments and AKA Capital, a former chairman of Nedbank and Globeleq and a director of several other companies.

He has chaired the boards of such corporations as state-owned power utility Eskom and GlaxoSmithKline South Africa and served as a director of JSE Limited, IBM South Africa, Liberty Life, Standard Bank, Nampak and Old Mutual.

He has been involved in the formulation of the King Codes on corporate governance in King II, King III and King IV, serving as Mervyn King’s deputy in the last two instances.

Khoza said he was privileged to serve what he called a truly South African company such as Assupol.

"The company authentically expresses the values of our country. It is a dynamic, people-centred organisation, actively transforming and well positioned to navigate the challenges of our industry, be they economic, regulatory or on a broader social level," he said.

- African News Agency (ANA)