JOHANNESBURG - Provincial road infrastructure delivery parastatal Roads Agency Limpopo said on Friday it had accepted the resignation of CEO Maselaganye Matji with effect from March 31, for personal reasons. Matji was appointed on a five-year contract ending February 2020 after the agency was effectively returned from administration in early 2014 after a tumultuous period of lack of leadership, mismanagement and systematic collapse of corporate governance.

The agency said Matji had stabilised RAL, helped improve its opinion standing with the office of the Auditor-General of South Africa from 'adverse' in 2012/13 to 'unqualified audit opinion' for 2017/18 and steered the raising of close to half a billion rands from the private sector, among other achievements.

Under his stewardship, RAL also completed over 70 road infrastructure projects across Limpopo province and used the same road infrastructure delivery as a vehicle for driving village economy by investing in local small medium and micro enterprises and creating jobs.

"Just over R458m has been spent on local SMME empowerment and an impressive R325m in local labour spending," the agency said.

RAL said its board would begin the search for a new CEO, but had in the meantime appointed Gabriel Maluleke as interim CEO from April 1.

Maluleke is a qualified chartered accountant with 25 years of experience and a qualified business rescue practitioner.

