JOHANNESBURG - Former US President Barack Obama's foundation has elected the chief executive of Johannesburg digital innovation hub, Tshimologong Precinct as a member of the inaugural class of its Africa leadership programme.

Tshimologong Precinct said Lesley Williams, was appointed as part of the Obama Foundation’s commitment to grow its global network of innovative and ethical change makers who seek to drive transformation in their communities.

The programme, a year-long initiative to inspire, empower, and connect 200 emerging leaders from across Africa, will provide them with skills to create change and help solve issues specific to the continent.

Tshimologong, which means “new beginnings” in Precinct seTswana, is a University of the Witwatersrand project that provides incubation for start-ups and the development of high-level digital skills for students, working professionals and unemployed youths.

- African News Agency (ANA)