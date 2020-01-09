DURBAN – Given the state of the economy, today’s announcement by the ManpowerGroup that South Africa’s employment outlook is at its weakest in five years should hardly be surprising.
Buried in the numbers, however, are indicators of how beneficial digital transformation can be.
According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, opportunities for job seekers are expected to be strongest in the Finance, Insurance, Real Estate & Business Services sectors, where the net employment outlook is +9 percent.
"These are all industries that have faced massive digital disruption over the past decade. That they’ve come through that period and are experiencing job growth is an encouraging sign," said Tanja Lategan, chief executive of digital transformation consultancy Enlight Strategic.
Lategan added, "It shows that, far from destroying industries, technology can aid in their overall growth resulting in increased job opportunities".