SA smartphone manufacturer appoints MD

DURBAN - MARA Phones, South Africa’s manufacturer of smartphones, has appointed Sylvester Taku as managing director with immediate effect.

Taku has been doing business in Africa for over 20 years and has made accelerating growth through smart, well-considered moves his signature style.

He has been the Head of Growth at Mara Phones since 2019 and led the opening of the first bricks-and-mortar Mara Experience Store in Maponya Mall, Soweto.

Congratulating Taku on his appointment, Mara Phones CEO Ashish J Thakkar said, “Sylvester is bold and dependable with an amazing ability to spot the next opportunity. He will continue to do exceptionally well at Mara Phones as we grow together and make a huge positive social impact, bring fantastic shareholder returns and create real value for customers.”

Taku is a chartered accountant who also holds an MBA from the UCT Graduate School of Business. He also has a strong strategic and consulting background which saw him complete tenures at industry leaders Coopers & Lybrant, PWC, Deloitte and Ernst & Young.