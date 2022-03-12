Sars is on the lookout for 50 qualified professionals to join the organisation

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is recruiting talented individuals across the country to join the organisation. The jobs offered vary from project managers to economists, systems engineers and analysts.
The vacancies are available across different regions in the country and have varying skill requirements. Here are the vacancies available at Sars:
Specialist: Audit – CIT (x1)
Senior specialist: Data analytics
Senior specialist: Economist (international trade-customs)
Senior specialist: Economist (international trade)
Consultant: Advance tax rulings
Senior project manager (IT Infrastructure)
Senior project manager (infrastructure projects)
Senior project manager (x4)
Senior researcher: Legal
Senior specialist: Legal (Llaison)
Specialist: Legal delivery (inter-agency liaison)
Administrator: Office support
Junior project manager (IT infrastructure)
Project manager (x2)
Specialist network engineer
Systems engineer (TSM)
Senior specialist: Systems engineer (DataPower)
Ops manager: Systems engineering
Solution support engineer: Software licensing
Ops manager: Service assets (hardware)
Operational manager: IT service delivery
Co-ordinator: IT assets
Officer: Regional physical security (x5)
Specialist: Audit financial services
Auditor: Excise
Talent acquisition: Specialist (x8)
Specialist: Compliance (x2)
Talent acquisition co-ordinator (x5)
Specialist legislative policy (research & development)
Specialist: Business systems
Senior analyst: Business systems (x2)
Manager: Business systems analysis
Senior VIP Technical support
Specialist: Systems engineer
Specialist: Solutions support engineer
Solutions support engineer
Senior analyst: Business systems
OPS manager: IT service desk
Manager: IT: Service delivery
Functional analyst: Business systems
You can apply on the Sars website.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE