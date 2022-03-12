Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, March 12, 2022

Sars is on the lookout for 50 qualified professionals to join the organisation

The job offered vary from project managers to economists, systems engineers, and analysts. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Published 3m ago

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is recruiting talented individuals across the country to join the organisation. The jobs offered vary from project managers to economists, systems engineers and analysts.

The vacancies are available across different regions in the country and have varying skill requirements. Here are the vacancies available at Sars:

Specialist: Audit – CIT (x1)

Senior specialist: Data analytics

Senior specialist: Economist (international trade-customs)

Senior specialist: Economist (international trade)

Consultant: Advance tax rulings

Senior project manager (IT Infrastructure)

Senior project manager (infrastructure projects)

Senior project manager (x4)

Senior researcher: Legal

Senior specialist: Legal (Llaison)

Specialist: Legal delivery (inter-agency liaison)

Administrator: Office support

Junior project manager (IT infrastructure)

Project manager (x2)

Specialist network engineer

Systems engineer (TSM)

Senior specialist: Systems engineer (DataPower)

Ops manager: Systems engineering

Solution support engineer: Software licensing

Ops manager: Service assets (hardware)

Operational manager: IT service delivery

Co-ordinator: IT assets

Officer: Regional physical security (x5)

Specialist: Audit financial services

Auditor: Excise

Talent acquisition: Specialist (x8)

Specialist: Compliance (x2)

Talent acquisition co-ordinator (x5)

Specialist legislative policy (research & development)

Specialist: Business systems

Senior analyst: Business systems (x2)

Manager: Business systems analysis

Senior VIP Technical support

Specialist: Systems engineer

Specialist: Solutions support engineer

Solutions support engineer

Senior analyst: Business systems

OPS manager: IT service desk

Manager: IT: Service delivery

Functional analyst: Business systems

You can apply on the Sars website.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

