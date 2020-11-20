Seasoned journalist to take helm of investigations unit

CAPE TOWN - INDEPENDENT Media said yesterday that its seasoned and well-respected senior journalist Sizwe Dlamini had been appointed as Special Investigations Unit editor, effective immediately.

The need for media-based special investigation units has become ever more important, particularly in South Africa, where its future depends on corporate and political transparency and ethical standards.

Dlamini has more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry, having started as a proofreader in 1998 before joining Independent Media in 2016 as a copy and layout sub-editor and Business Report’s live editor.

The game-changer for Dlamini, however, came, when Business Report editor Adri Senekal-De Wet offered him a chance to write for the publication, and he was appointed Business Report chief reporter. In this role, he investigated several ground-breaking businessrelated stories, while also manning the desk as night editor, and latterly, live editor. He also previously worked as a current affairs producer for SAfm radio.

“I’m honoured the company has entrusted me to lead such an elite team. I’m looking forward to the challenge this role brings with it and to playing my part in continuing to unearth stories that need to be told,” he said.