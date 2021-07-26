Seifsa chief executive Kaizer Nyatsumba resigns

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa), a national employer federation representing the metals and engineering industry, confirmed last week, that its chief executive Kaizer Nyatsumba, had resigned. Nyatsumba had been placed on precautionary suspension at the beginning of May.

Seifsa board chairman Elias Monage said due to recent events, the parties reached an agreement to mutually separate. Nyatsumba, who has recently completed his PhD, had decided to return to his consulting company, KMN Consulting. Seifsa wished Nyatsumba well in his future endeavours.

The national federation represents 19 independent employer associations in the metals and engineering sector, and has a combined membership of 1 223 companies employing about 167 000 employees. Nyatsumba joined Seifsa on November 1, 2013, as chief executive officer, and has been at the helm during a period as the industry faced a steady decline. Lamenting the recent unrest in South Africa, the employers association said that it would deter the country’s economic recovery, which remained on track amid improved trading and industrial production activity. It said this would halt this progress as it has disrupted supply chains across all sectors.