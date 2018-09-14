JOHANNESBURG - The Italian football league’s first division, Serie A, received a major boost in the past transfer market with mega super star, Cristiano Ronaldo joining the league, moving over from Spanish side Real Madrid to the country's super club, Juventus.





The move which cost £88m saw Ronaldo earn more than three times the next best paid player in the league.





Ronaldo picks up a massive €31m (£28m) after tax per year, Gazzetta dello Sport, reported, roughly £538,000 per week.





The next best salary is Gonzalo Higuain, who now picks up €9.5m (£8.6m) per year (approximately £165,000 per week) after his move to AC Milan from Juventus.





Only three other players, not from Juventus, make up the list of top earners in the league, AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma (€6m/year) and Kwadwo Asamoah (€3m) of Inter Milan.





Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the FIFA's men's player of the year award again. Photo: AP Photo/Luca Bruno







Take a look at a list of the biggest earners in Serie A per year:

€31m Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

€9.5m Gonzalo Higuain, AC Milan

€7m Paulo Dybala, Juventus

€6.5 Miralem Pjanic, Juventus

€6m Douglas Costa, Juventus

€6m Ginaluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan

€5.5m Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus

€5m Emre Can, Juventus

€4.6m Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli

€4.5 Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan

€4.5 Edin Dzeko, Roma

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE