Friday, May 13, 2022

Seven great paid internships to apply for in the Western Cape

Picture: Nappy.co

Published 1h ago

Durban - We all look forward to a dream job and career but do not always know where to start applying.

So, if you are looking for internships in the Western Cape to get your dream career started, we have got your back. Here are seven great paid ones to check out.

1. Recruitment internship

CA Global Headhunters International

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Diploma/Degree in any field

How to apply: Send your CV to Candace Des Fountain at [email protected]

2. InfoSec internship

The Foschini Group

Location: Parow

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Qualification in Information Technology, Information Systems, Programming, Coding and/or Software Engineering.

Apply here.

3. Accounting internship

The Intern

Location: Greenpoint

Stipend: R5 000 a month

Requirements:

Be in your final year or a graduate with a degree in Accounting.

Apply here.

4. HR internship

Time Personnel

Location: Claremont

Requirements:

HR degree or diploma.

Fluency in English and Afrikaans.

Apply here.

5. Content writer internship

Digital Marketing Solutions

Location: Bellville

Duration: Three months

Stipend: R4 000 a month

Requirements:

Good English mark on your Matric Certificate.

Prior writing experience will also be beneficial.

Apply here.

6. Cape Winelands District Municipality internship

Department: Regulation of passenger transport services

Location: Cape Town

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

National Diploma or a Degree in Civil Engineering.

A certified copy of academic records with results sheet must accompany the application.

Valid Code B Driver’s licence.

Apply here.

7. Software Development Engineer internship

Amazon

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Currently enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related fields at time of application.

Although no specific programming language is required – you should be familiar with the syntax of languages such as Java, C/C++ or Python.

Knowledge of Computer Science fundamentals such as object-oriented design, algorithm design, data structures, problem solving, and complexity analysis.

Apply here.

IOL Business

