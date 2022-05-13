Seven great paid internships to apply for in the Western Cape

Durban - We all look forward to a dream job and career but do not always know where to start applying.
So, if you are looking for internships in the Western Cape to get your dream career started, we have got your back. Here are seven great paid ones to check out.
1. Recruitment internship
CA Global Headhunters International
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Diploma/Degree in any field
How to apply: Send your CV to Candace Des Fountain at [email protected]
2. InfoSec internship
The Foschini Group
Location: Parow
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Qualification in Information Technology, Information Systems, Programming, Coding and/or Software Engineering.
Apply here.
3. Accounting internship
The Intern
Location: Greenpoint
Stipend: R5 000 a month
Requirements:
Be in your final year or a graduate with a degree in Accounting.
Apply here.
4. HR internship
Time Personnel
Location: Claremont
Requirements:
HR degree or diploma.
Fluency in English and Afrikaans.
Apply here.
5. Content writer internship
Digital Marketing Solutions
Location: Bellville
Duration: Three months
Stipend: R4 000 a month
Requirements:
Good English mark on your Matric Certificate.
Prior writing experience will also be beneficial.
Apply here.
6. Cape Winelands District Municipality internship
Department: Regulation of passenger transport services
Location: Cape Town
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
National Diploma or a Degree in Civil Engineering.
A certified copy of academic records with results sheet must accompany the application.
Valid Code B Driver’s licence.
Apply here.
7. Software Development Engineer internship
Amazon
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Currently enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related fields at time of application.
Although no specific programming language is required – you should be familiar with the syntax of languages such as Java, C/C++ or Python.
Knowledge of Computer Science fundamentals such as object-oriented design, algorithm design, data structures, problem solving, and complexity analysis.
Apply here.
IOL Business