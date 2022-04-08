Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 8, 2022

Seven great paid internships you can apply for in the Eastern Cape today

These internships will help kick-start your career. Picture: File

Published 49m ago

1. EC Department of Transport HR Internship

Requirements:

National Diploma/Degree in: Human Resource Management / Management Training

How to apply

Submit a fully completed Z83 form, an updated CV, a copy of your South African ID, a copy of certificate(s) together with transcripts copies current (less than 3 months) legitimate proof of residence.

Send application to:

Senior Manager, HRD, Department of Transport,

Private Bag X0023,

Bhisho, 5206

For the attention of Mrs N. Kibita/ Mrs Z. Dimbaza.

Application deadline: April 19, 2022

2. AR Boards & Hardware Internships (x9)

Duration: 6 Months

Location: Queenstown

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification with majors in any of the following fields:

  • Marketing Management
  • Sales Management
  • Retail Management
  • Business Management

Applicants must be recent graduates from the age of 25 and less.

Only applications from Queenstown will be considered.

How to apply

Send your CV and copies of certificates to: [email protected] or via fax: 086 512 9128.

3. Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) Operations Administrator Internship

Location: East London

Requirements:

Three year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in Business Management/Business Administration.

Apply here.

4. Netcare Dental Assistant Internship

Location: Gqeberha / Port Elizabeth

Requirements:

  • Higher Certificate in Dental Assisting essential
  • Registered with HPCSA

Apply here.

5. EC Department of Transport Financial Management Internship

Requirements:

National Diploma/Degree in Cost Management Accounting/Internal Auditing

How to apply

Submit a fully completed Z83 form, an updated CV, a copy of your South African ID, a copy of certificate(s) together with transcripts copies current (less than 3 months) legitimate proof of residence.

Send application to:

Senior Manager, HRD, Department of Transport,

Private Bag X0023,

Bhisho, 5206

For the attention of Mrs N. Kibita/ Mrs Z. Dimbaza.

Application deadline: April 19, 2022

6. Top Vitae: Junior Procurement Officer

Location: Gqeberha / Port Elizabeth

Requirements:

  • Degree in Procurement Management or similar qualification.
  • Possession of valid driver’s licence.

Apply here.

7. Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Electoral Matters Internship

Location: East London (Provincial Office)

Requirements:

Graduate qualification in any of the following:

  • Supply Chain Management
  • Logistics
  • Procurement
  • Warehousing
  • Transport Management
  • Public Management

Apply here.

Application deadline: April 13, 2022

