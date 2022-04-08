Seven great paid internships you can apply for in the Eastern Cape today

1. EC Department of Transport HR Internship
Requirements:
National Diploma/Degree in: Human Resource Management / Management Training
How to apply
Submit a fully completed Z83 form, an updated CV, a copy of your South African ID, a copy of certificate(s) together with transcripts copies current (less than 3 months) legitimate proof of residence.
Send application to:
Senior Manager, HRD, Department of Transport,
Private Bag X0023,
Bhisho, 5206
For the attention of Mrs N. Kibita/ Mrs Z. Dimbaza.
Application deadline: April 19, 2022
2. AR Boards & Hardware Internships (x9)
Duration: 6 Months
Location: Queenstown
Requirements:
Tertiary qualification with majors in any of the following fields:
- Marketing Management
- Sales Management
- Retail Management
- Business Management
Applicants must be recent graduates from the age of 25 and less.
Only applications from Queenstown will be considered.
How to apply
Send your CV and copies of certificates to: [email protected] or via fax: 086 512 9128.
3. Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) Operations Administrator Internship
Location: East London
Requirements:
Three year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in Business Management/Business Administration.
Apply here.
4. Netcare Dental Assistant Internship
Location: Gqeberha / Port Elizabeth
Requirements:
- Higher Certificate in Dental Assisting essential
- Registered with HPCSA
Apply here.
5. EC Department of Transport Financial Management Internship
Requirements:
National Diploma/Degree in Cost Management Accounting/Internal Auditing
How to apply
Submit a fully completed Z83 form, an updated CV, a copy of your South African ID, a copy of certificate(s) together with transcripts copies current (less than 3 months) legitimate proof of residence.
Send application to:
Senior Manager, HRD, Department of Transport,
Private Bag X0023,
Bhisho, 5206
For the attention of Mrs N. Kibita/ Mrs Z. Dimbaza.
Application deadline: April 19, 2022
6. Top Vitae: Junior Procurement Officer
Location: Gqeberha / Port Elizabeth
Requirements:
- Degree in Procurement Management or similar qualification.
- Possession of valid driver’s licence.
Apply here.
7. Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Electoral Matters Internship
Location: East London (Provincial Office)
Requirements:
Graduate qualification in any of the following:
- Supply Chain Management
- Logistics
- Procurement
- Warehousing
- Transport Management
- Public Management
Apply here.
Application deadline: April 13, 2022
