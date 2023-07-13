Shoprite is looking for talented tech students and experts to join Africa’s largest retailer

The Shoprite Group has announced that it is inviting technology students and seasoned Information Technology (IT) professionals to join Africa’s largest retailer by applying for its bursary programme or various available job opportunities.

The Group’s Shoprite Technology division uses technology, data, insights, systems and processes to take advantage of and unlock new opportunities.

Youth studying scarce and sought-after skills are invited to apply by visiting www.shopriteholdings.co.za/careers.html before 30 September 2023.

The retailer’s comprehensive bursary programme covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation, provides a grocery allowance, and guarantees employment upon graduation.

Greytown-born Percival Phakathi (28) joined the team in 2020 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Pretoria.

“The dynamic and inclusive environment at Shoprite Technology encourages you to explore possibilities and that can lead to incredible innovations,” says Phakathi, who helped to develop a geo-spatial solution for the retailer’s on-demand grocery delivery app, Checkers Sixty60, optimising delivery zones and ensuring deliveries in under 60 minutes.

Percival Phakathi. Image: Supplied.

In addition to its bursary offering, the Group is also inviting experienced tech professionals to join the rapidly expanding technology division.