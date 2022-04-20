Side hustle Wednesday: 5 easy ways to make money

Durban – Money, there is never enough of it around and it finishes way too fast. If you want to have some extra #randelas in your pocket, there are numerous ways you can do it. Some require time, patience, and even money to begin with, but they do pay off. Here are five easy side hustles you can start to make money.

Sell convenient items to ease the headache of load shedding Unfortunately, load shedding has become almost endemic to the country. At any given time, electricity can just go out, sometimes without warning, and we must contend with this fact. This presents an opportunity for you to sell items like LED lights, power banks, and even solar panels. If you go for this side hustle, keep in mind that you will need some money to invest in buying your products. Big stores also sell such items, so you need to think of ways to be competitive and make money.

Become a babysitter Childcare is an important profession. For parents or guardians who do not have full-time nannies, a babysitter is the perfect person to look after their little ones. As a babysitter you can make meals, help with homework, or simply watch over children. After doing this side hustle for over six months, you may elect to transition into a full-time career as an au pair.

An au pair is a young person who goes abroad to live with a host family and takes care of the family’s child/children. Become a personal trainer If you are clued in on all things fitness, this could be a great way to make some extra money. Fitness has been shown to not only improve someone’s physical body, but also their mental well-being.

This is why exercise is encouraged daily. This means you already have clients waiting for you to show them the ropes. You can give a snippet of your workouts on social media and invite people to contact you for more. Become a make-up artist Do you think your make-up skills are at professional level? Try a hand at this side hustle. There are always events, weddings, parties, or photo shoots that people want to look their best for.

If you have a passion for make-up and have the knowledge of the latest trends in the industry, you could be great at this. If your skills are lacking, you can watch YouTube tutorials and learn the ropes. This might require some time as you will also need to practice your craft first. You will also need money to buy make-up brushes, settings spray, foundation, and all the other essentials. Sell home-made jewellery

If you are artistic, this exciting side hustle could be perfect for you. In a market of mass-produced pieces, your jewellery could stick out for its originality. You will need money to buy supplies from craft stores, and online. Start by designing your jewellery on paper and give it your personality. This side hustle will require a bit of time as you do not want to rush the process. You can sell your products online.