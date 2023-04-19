Side Hustle Wednesday: Clean your way to wealth with these business ideas

With all of the 21st century’s technological advancements and near magical inventions, hygiene and keeping safe from harmful micro-organisms can prove to be a challenge. These pathogens also mutate at an alarming speed so we should always have our guards up. One humble way to prevent illness is cleaning everything as often as possible.

However, busy with work, education or both, the importance of sanitising the objects that we use every day may get pushed aside. Here are some business ideas that can not only earn you money, they will help to keep your fellow humans healthy: Cleaning electronics

According to research from the University of Arizona in the US, the average smartphone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. Yet, these devices have almost become glued to our hands. Smartphones and other frequently used electronic devices such as laptops and tablets should be cleaned thoroughly and regularly to prevent their owners from infection by harmful bacteria. However, many people do not know how to clean their devices without damaging them. For this side hustle, you can learn how to clean all sorts of electronics with safe products and then offer your services to others. Your rates can vary according to the device cleaned.

Cleaning jewellery Jewellery, as beautiful as it can be to wear, can also be a hotbed for germs. While hot water may work in removing some stains, it cannot destroy all microbes. Nitric acid is one of the few solutions experts use on gold and silver pieces. You can research what methods may be suitable for you.

This could prove to be a lucrative sideline as people value jewellery highly, particularly family heirlooms. Opening a laundromat Chase Sithole was faced with the harsh reality of unemployment and decided to start a laundromat. This venture proved so successful that he now regularly works for the Springboks.

This may sound like a simple business idea but it takes tenacity, grit and determination to succeed as many people have washing machines in their homes and do their own washing. But for those without this convenience, the services of a laundromat may be indispensable and also give them the time to relax or get busy with other priorities. Cleaning sneakers

Sneakers are extremely popular, with new versions of well-known brands often selling out on the day they are released. Sneaker heads (fans) collect, sell and even show the footwear, therefore it must be in excellent shape. Ordinary South Africans need their trainers cleaned, too, and not everyone has the required products handy or the know-how to do the job properly without ruining their expensive footwear. This is why a side venture like this may be a success. You would need to investigate cleaning materials and processes before advertising your services to potential clients. Your pricing will vary depending on the brand, the amount of cleaning required, and other factors.