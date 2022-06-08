Side hustle Wednesday (especially for young people): Here are 5 perfect jobs

This youth month, let's remind ourselves how capable this underestimated demographic is. As a young person you can gain strength in knowing that, through the decades, South African youths have shown courage, resilience, and innovativeness.

Story continues below Advertisement

This means that you can also rise above the many issues facing the country, such as unemployment. If you want to make some extra money, here are five great ways to do it: 1. Distributing leaflets Despite the internet making it very easy to spread information, sometimes the best way to do this is to go to the people directly. A leaflet distributor hands out these informational packs to promote events, venues, or companies.

Leaflet distributors are often assigned to specific ‘hotspots’ for customers, such as busy corner streets or areas where there are a lot of people. 2. Washing cars South Africa is a water-scarce country, a fact that scientists have been ringing the alarm about for years. So, for this side hustle you would need to come up with an innovative way to wash cars without wasting water.

Story continues below Advertisement

Having this unique aspect will make you stand out from your competition, which will make your service a hit. 3. Packing groceries A grocery or till packer is responsible for packing all the goods bought by customers at a supermarket. They put the items into plastic, paper, or recyclable bags for customers to take home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Because you must work with people, you need to have a friendly disposition to get along with customers. Grocery packers also have to stand and work for hours at a time, so having loads of energy is a must. 4. Assisting at a crèche Dealing with a dozen or more toddlers can be a handful. Child and Youth Care workers often have their work cut out for them and can sometimes use extra assistance.

Story continues below Advertisement

As an assistant at a crèche, you can help with numerous tasks such as setting activities for the kiddies, changing nappies if need be, and setting out their lunch/meals. You absolutely have to be good with children for this side hustle to work. 5. Music lessons If you have a great singing voice, you can help others bring out the best in their own. You can assist with vocal exercises to help in projecting one’s voice better, increasing their vocal range, and improving delivery. Similarly, if you can play a musical instrument well, you could teach others to play it.