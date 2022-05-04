Side Hustle Wednesday: Five online ways to make extra cash that won't take up your time

Durban – For the past two decades, technology has redefined how we communicate, work, and relate to each other. From your phone, which is practically glued to your arm for hours every day, to your laptop that acts as the centre of your work, and a source of entertainment through streaming, we have come to heavily rely on these gadgets.

So, if you have the means, why not use them to make some money on the side? Here are five ways you can make money online: 1. Online surveys

If you have a smartphone, you can simply do online surveys and get paid for it. These are usually from companies looking for objective opinions and thoughts on their services/products. Through these surveys, companies can gauge what is working for them and what is not.

They will also get pointers as to how they can improve. Online surveys can take from just 10 minutes to complete. 2. Transcribing If you have a knack for typing and have sharp ears, this is the side hustle for you.

Your work will be to listen to audio files and write down what is being said. These jobs pay per hour so you can choose how much work you can handle. However, you need to be fluent in the language you are transcribing in.

3. Sell stock images If you are a professional photographer or even a novice, selling stock photos online could be a great way to earn some extra money. Stock images are seemingly everyday pictures, illustrations, or icons that are created without a particular project in mind.

These can be useful for brands, journalists, marketers, and graphic designers. As this is highly competitive, make sure that your photographs are top notch. 4. Be a virtual assistant In the age of the Covid-19 pandemic, business, and other types of organisations drastically changed the way they operated.

With full time employees working from home, you can also join in. As a virtual assistant, you can offer administrative services from the comfort of your home. Your duties could include making phone calls, scheduling appointments, making travel arrangements, and managing email accounts.

5. Do online data entry Companies often have loads of information and files that need to be stored securely in a database. This is where you could come in. Essentially you will be responsible for entering hard-copy information into a computer programme that is made to organise it so that it is more useful, and easier for a business or organisation to access.